Rachana Mistry: People used to compliment me that I sound similar to Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachana Mistry is quite happy as her voice is being compared to Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji.

She says: "This has been and always will be the best compliment that I have ever received. Also Rani Mukerji used to be my father's favourite actress. So whenever she used to appear on screen, my father used to praise her and say that she is different from everyone."

"Her voice is so different that it makes her stand out from everyone".

Rachana is seen playing the character of Vidhi in the show who falls in love with an elderly man. The story is how their relationship evolves despite the age gap.

She further adds: "Ever since my voice started changing people used to compliment me that I sound similar to Rani Mukerji, and I used to be at cloud 9 hearing this compliment."

"But I myself adore the actress a lot. Her work and her movies have always been fascinating for me and my father so being compared to her even if it's in terms of her voice is itself the biggest compliment I'll always cherish," concludes the 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' actress.

The show also stars Iqbal essaying the character of Dev. It airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE: IANS