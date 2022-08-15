Rachana Mistry: People used to compliment me that I sound similar to Rani Mukerji

'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachana Mistry is quite happy as her voice is being compared to Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 10:15
Rachana

MUMBAI: 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachana Mistry is quite happy as her voice is being compared to Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji.

She says: "This has been and always will be the best compliment that I have ever received. Also Rani Mukerji used to be my father's favourite actress. So whenever she used to appear on screen, my father used to praise her and say that she is different from everyone."

"Her voice is so different that it makes her stand out from everyone".

Rachana is seen playing the character of Vidhi in the show who falls in love with an elderly man. The story is how their relationship evolves despite the age gap.

She further adds: "Ever since my voice started changing people used to compliment me that I sound similar to Rani Mukerji, and I used to be at cloud 9 hearing this compliment."

"But I myself adore the actress a lot. Her work and her movies have always been fascinating for me and my father so being compared to her even if it's in terms of her voice is itself the biggest compliment I'll always cherish," concludes the 'Thapki Pyaar Ki' actress.

The show also stars Iqbal essaying the character of Dev. It airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE: IANS

Rachana Mistry Rani Mukerji Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Dev Thapki Pyaar Ki Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 10:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Good News! Pakhi realizes her mistake, Sai-Virat to reunite
MUMBAI:   The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
MUMBAI: John Abraham is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town. Apart from his acting skills, he is...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Interesting! Kanha puts forth a condition if Saroj wants him back in the house
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: Exciting! Ritesh and Indu go viral!
MUMBAI:Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Anupamaa: Heartwarming! Not Samar but THIS person to become Anupama's support
MUMBAI:Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Channa Mereya: Shocker! Simran to run away, Darji wants Ginni to marry Aditya
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Latest Video