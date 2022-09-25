Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho speaks about her excitement and special preparations for Navratri this year.

MUMBAI: Rachana Mistry who is currently seen in Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra KI Seema Ho’ is being praised for her character as Vidhi in the show opposite Iqbal Khan. Rachana Mistry is a total Gujju by heart and as Navratri is around the corner Rachana shares her excitement on celebrating the festival and what special preparations she is planning to do for the same.

She says, “I personally love the festival of Navratri and know all the dance steps. I really love playing Garba and I can do it anywhere whether it be my society or any public ground. I’m very excited for this year since we couldn’t enjoy the festival for the past few years due to the pandemic. Although I’ll be shooting this year, I’ll take full advantage of it and arrange Garba on sets since we have Milapani Devi’s mandir on our sets so it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t want to miss to celebrate Navratri.

She adds, “Everyone around on sets are also excited for the Navratri festival so we have decided to take out time and play Garba on set with everyone. Being a Gujju I know every step to Garba and always loved to dress up and go to play Garba. So, this year I’ll fulfil my wish of playing Garba on sets of Na Umra KI Seema Ho and make everyone play as well.

As the story is moving forward viewers will see some exciting tracks coming on their screen and an amazing chemistry brewing up between Vidhi and Dev. Although Vidhi is in denial towards her feelings for Dev it’ll be interesting to watch out for their budding romance. The show will also see a Navratri track soon coming on the show.

