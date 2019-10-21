Rachana Parulkar to replace Chhavi Pandey in Star Plus’ Namah

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ mythological show Namah is going though major changes from the storyline to the alteration in the star cast.



According to the reports, the show’s producer Ved Raj has taken a call of replacing the lead actor Vikkas Manaktala with Tarun Khanna to play the role of Shiva. The show earlier highlighted the bond and friendship between Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu however now it will be based on Vishnu Puran and show title has been changed to ‘Namah — Lakshmi Narayan’.



Early in the day, we reported about along with Vikkas Manaktala, the lead actress Chhavi Pandey is also getting replaced in the show (Read Here: After Vikkas Manaktala, Chhavi Pandey to be replaced in Star Plus’ Namah



We have heard that TV actress Rachana Parulkar, who is still recalled for her stint in shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Parvati.



Our sources inform that post Vikkas’s exit the makers wanted to have a fresh pair and since they brought Rachana on board.



We tried reaching out Rachana but she remained unavailable for a comment.



TellyChakkar will update our readers with each development.