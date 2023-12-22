Rachi Sharma on Kisan Diwas

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 18:53
MUMBAI: Rachi Sharma, who essays the role of Poorvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Kisan Diwas is celebrated to honour India’s farmers as they play a pivotal role in everyone’s day-to-day life. I believe they are the backbone of every country, and celebrating the Kisan Diwas is undoubtedly significant for everyone. This day marks the contribution of the former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh to the agricultural reforms of India. Every morsel of food that we eat is because of all the hard work and labour they go through, so we should always be grateful to them. On this day, I would like to request everyone to be kind to the farmers and appreciate all the efforts they put in for us.”
 

 

Poorvi Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Chaudhary Charan Singh TellyChakkar
