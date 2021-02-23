Rachna Mistry’s entry in Barrister Babu to bring a major twist in Anirudh and Bondita’s life

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Colors’ Barrister Babu is gearing up for a major twist.

The show recently showcased important issues like menstruation and child molestation.

Well, now the makers are gearing up for one of the most awaited tracks where Anirudh will focus on his contribution for independence (since the show is based in 1930s).

As per sources, a new entry has been planned to spice up Anirudh’s love life.

Actress Rachna Mistry of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame has been roped in to play a freedom fighter in the show. Rachna’s character will cross the path with Anirudh and it will bring a major twist in the show.

After hitting puberty, Bondita is slowly and steadily getting romantically attracted towards Anirudh.

How will this new entry change the dynamics of the relationship that AnNdita share?

