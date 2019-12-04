Radha Krishn: Kans frightened on knowing his life will end soon

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's mythological drama series Radha Krishn is currently keeping viewers at the edge of their seats with the nail-biting twists and turns. The show's current plot is about Lord Krishna being in Mathura to kill Kans.

The latest promos of this track have left the audience curious about what's going to happen next in the show.

And now, in a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Star Bharat, we can see how Kans is frightened as he can see his death.

Take a look at the promo.

The anxiety is clearly visible on Kans' face, as the time is near when he will be killed by Lord Krishna.

Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar, who plays the role of Lord Krishna, has received lots of praises from fans for his terrific acting skills.

Arpit Ranka, who is seen in the role of Kans, is also being applauded for his mind-blowing acting.

On playing Kans, Arpit said, 'Kansa is very evil and fears death. He kills everyone who is a threat to his life, and there’s nobody as cruel as him. He even goes to the extent of killing a baby! Until now, people have seen Kansa in a different light, but now, they will get to see something different.'

Are you excited to see the thrilling sequence and the moment when Lord Krishna kills Kans? Tell us in the comments.