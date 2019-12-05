Radha Krishn: Lord Krishna leaves to kill Kans along with the people of Mathura

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's mythological drama series Radha Krishn is currently keeping viewers at the edge of their seats with the nail-biting twists and turns. The show's current plot is about Lord Krishna being in Mathura to kill Kans.

The latest promos of this track have left the audience curious about what's going to happen next in the show.

And now, in the latest video shared by the official Instagram handle of Star Bharat, we can see how, how Lord Krishna has headed towards Kans along with the entire Mathura people to kill him.

Take a look at the promo.

Kans is agitated, but he still thinks he will beat Lord Krishna and win. But that's not going to happen. The entire sequence where Krishna kills Kans will be worth a watch and fans are eagerly waiting for the moment.