Radha Krishn star Sumedh Mudgalkar all set to announce something exciting; check out

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Radha Krishn is one of the most popular shows of the current times. The serial has gained lots of popularity among the viewers. Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar plays the titular role of Krishna and has won several hearts with his stellar performance. The actor is paired opposite Mallika Singh, who plays the role of Radha. Sumedh and Mallika's pairing has been adored by the viewers and they simply love this on-screen jodi.

Sumedh's popularity is increasing with every passing day, all thanks to his wonderful performance in the show and posts on social media. The actor surely knows how to stay connected with his fans by posting all the latest and interesting updates.

And now, Sumedh's latest Instagram post has left everyone excited. The actor has shared a small video and made an announcement that something exciting is coming soon.

Take a look at the post:

In another Instagram post, Sumedh revealed about the poetry penned down by him which is named 'Ye Raftaar' and it will be out on his YouTube channel tonight.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems Sumedh is one hell of a talented personality and we are sure the diehard fans of the actor will definitely love it.

