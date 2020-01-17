Radha Krishn star Sumedh Mudgalkar was one cutie in childhood!

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's mythological drama show Radha Krishn showcases the various aspects of Lord Krishna's life. The daily has been entertaining the viewers ever since it premiered. The show has developed a huge fan following over time. The show has witnessed many interesting plots related to Lord Krishna's life which have left the viewers intrigued.

Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar, who plays the titular role of Lord Krishna, has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. The ace actor has gained lots of popularity for portraying this role and his social media fan following is proof.

Sumedh is one dashing actor and his charming looks are to die for. The actor enjoys a great fan base and female fans can't stop adoring him for his handsome personality.

And now, in his recent Instagram post, Sumedh has given a sneak peek into his childhood and we are left in awe. The actor shared a series of pictures where he is seen with his daddy dearest and looks extremely cute. Sumedh posted these pictures on the special occasion of his father's birthday and also wrote a long post to wish him.

Take a look at Sumedh's post.

On the professional front, Sumedh made his television debut with Channel V's serial, Dil Dosti Dance. He also starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and participated in Dance India Dance season 4.