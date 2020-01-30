Radha Krishn star Zalak Desai AKA Rukmini reveals some amazing facts about herself

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Radha Krishn is one of the loved shows of the small screen. The mythological drama series has gained lots of viewership since its first episode. The show has always left the fans intrigued by the way the story is progressing.

The upcoming plot of the show will see Lord Krishn and Rukmini's wedding sequence. Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar plays the lead role of Krishn while Zalak Desai plays the role of Rukmini. We all know how Krishna is in love with Radha but he will end up marrying Rukmini.

So, the current story will focus on Radha, Krishna and Rukmini. While Zalak has been acing her character like a pro, fans simply love to know more about their favourite stars. So, here are some of the lesser-known facts about Zalak AKA Rukmini which will make you fall in love with her.

We have got to know that Zalak simply loves to sing and she is a mind-blowing singer. Yes, you heard it right! Apart from being a terrific actress, Zalak has a passion for singing. Well, we would definitely love to see her croon someday.

Zalak's character in the show has garnered her lots of praises and fans love her sweet and innocent look. The actress reveals that she is very similar to her on-screen character. Interestingly, it doesn't take her much time to get in and to get out of her role.

Lastly, Zalak doesn't find it difficult to stay in Umargaon. The actress is a complete family person and loves to spend time with her near and dear ones.

Zalak is extremely overwhelmed for the positive response she has got for her role. She wants her fans to shower all the love and support to her show and its characters. She also wants her fans to keep watching the show as it will be witnessing lots of surprising twists and turns which will leave them intrigued.