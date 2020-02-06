News

Radha Krishn's Zalak Desai mesmerizes us with her beauty in the latest look of Rukmini

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
06 Feb 2020 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular mythological drama series, Radha Krishn, showcases the various aspects of Lord Krishna's life. The show has been entertaining the viewers since the beginning and has garnered a massive fan following over time. 

The show has witnessed many interesting parts of Lord Krishna which have left the viewers intrigued. While Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh are doing complete justice to their respective roles, Zalak Desai, who plays the role of Rukmini, has also been delivering a stellar performance. 

Zalak has shared various looks from the show but her latest avatar of Rukmini has left us mesmerized.  

Zalak posted a selfie where she is all decked up in a beautiful red attire with heavy jewellery. She simply looked elegant.  

Take a look at the picture:

View this post onInstagram
I can'tstop loving myself!It isn't easy, trust me!I've worked very hard to get it right! Valentine's day is almost here and I've beennoticing something often since a long time now. We're so busy with whatwe're doing, so busy with pleasing others, that we forget ourselves,forget to love ourselves and forget to listen to ourselves! This V-Day, I've promisedmyself to love my dear ones, but to love myself first! And everyone of youwho's reading this post, I want you to do the same! #SelfLove#FirstLove#Blessed#ThankYouGod#ThankYouUniverse#Gratitude A post shared by Zalak Desai (@zalakdesaiii) on Feb5, 2020 at 1:38am PST 

Zalak has received a great response from the fans for her role and the actress can't be more thankful for all the love and support.  

Also, Zalak's popularity is rising with every passing day which proves that she is going on the right path.  

What do you think about Zalak's latest look from Radha Krishn? Tell us in the comment section below.

 

