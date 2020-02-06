Radha Krishn's Zalak Desai mesmerizes us with her beauty in the latest look of Rukmini

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular mythological drama series, Radha Krishn, showcases the various aspects of Lord Krishna's life. The show has been entertaining the viewers since the beginning and has garnered a massive fan following over time.

The show has witnessed many interesting parts of Lord Krishna which have left the viewers intrigued. While Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh are doing complete justice to their respective roles, Zalak Desai, who plays the role of Rukmini, has also been delivering a stellar performance.

Zalak has shared various looks from the show but her latest avatar of Rukmini has left us mesmerized.

Zalak posted a selfie where she is all decked up in a beautiful red attire with heavy jewellery. She simply looked elegant.

Take a look at the picture: