Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy shares her views on Onam, says, ''It reminds us to cherish our roots, honour our past and embrace the unity that binds all of us''

MUMBAI: Our favourite celebrities have always celebrated happy occasions with their loved ones and shared some memorable moments with their fans via social media.

The festive season has kickstarted and Onam is one of the most popular festivals of our country.

On this special occasion, Radha Mohan actress Neeharika Roy speaks about the importance of this festival and much more.

Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan said, "According to me, Onam is a celebration of unity, tradition and the inherent joy of life. Also, it reminds us to cherish our roots, honour our past and embrace the unity that binds all of us. In fact, on this festival, all the markets are decorated very beautifully and people shop for new clothes and jewellery. Another iconic aspect of Onam is the creation of the elaborate floral carpet called 'Pookalam', which is basically a flower rangoli made in front of the house to celebrate the festival. All in all, I really love this festival because it brings lots of positivity and happiness into everyone's life."

Here's wishing everyone Happy Onam!