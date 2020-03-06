RadhaKrishn: Akanksha Puri to join the show?

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has been in the news because of her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. The actress might soon be seen in a new project.

The talented star, who is seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh, has been approached to play the role of Draupadi in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s RadhaKrishn.

RadhaKrishn, is one of the highest performing shows on the rating charts. It charts the love story between Radha Krishn.

Karn Sangini fame Kinshuk Vaidya has been roped in to play Arjun.

