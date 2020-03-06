News

RadhaKrishn: Akanksha Puri to join the show?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has been in the news because of her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. The actress might soon be seen in a new project.

The talented star, who is seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh, has been approached to play the role of Draupadi in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s RadhaKrishn. 

RadhaKrishn, is one of the highest performing shows on the rating charts. It charts the love story between Radha Krishn.

Karn Sangini fame Kinshuk Vaidya has been roped in to play Arjun.

Credits: India Foruma

 

Tags RadhaKrishn Akanksha Puri Paras Chhabra Vighnaharta Ganesh Draupadi Siddharth Kumar Tewary TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here