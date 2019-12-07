RadhaKrishn’s Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh REVEALED many secrets; read to know

MUMBAI: The television show RadhaKrishn, which airs on Star Bharat, has managed to win the hearts of viewers. It stars Sumedh Mudgalkar as Krishna and Mallika Singh as Radha.

The upcoming episodes of the show are set to unfold a lot of dramatic moments. Krishna explains the route to enlightenment to Kans. Kans was given a punishment equal to the sins and deeds he did. The way he killed seven brothers of Krishna, he would have to pay the cost of every drop of blood.

Mallika, who is playing the role of Radha, spoke about the upcoming plot. She said that Radha expressed her sadness and fear because Krishna went to get his parents back from Mathura, and she knew that his beloved wouldn't be able to return. She added saying that Radha has unconditional love for Krishna, and henceforth, she would have to watch this risky step because she somehow trusts the fact that Kans would be killed by Krishna at the end anyhow.

Sumedh, who is playing the role of Krishna, revealed how this divine character has helped him to change and progress as a person in real life. He said that earlier he used to have a high pitch graph with extreme emotions, but now, he has become really calm and can handle his emotions very smoothly.

He said that calmness can't be pretended or acted and that it has to come from within and that's how it gets visible on his face. “It’s tough to shoot for 12-14 hours and balance proper emotions, but I make sure I become positive as soon as the camera rolls. Usually, after the cut, the mood has to be brought to normal, but there have been instances when I continued crying for a few more minutes after an emotional scene.”

For Mallika, getting this role at the very start of her career was unbelievable. She didn't know struggle and challenges before this role. This character changed her as a person on a very great extent. She shared her dialogue delivery exercise of keeping a pen in her mouth and that she did it to clearly speak Shuddha Hindi. She also spoke about her stage fear and how she used to wonder whether she should focus on performance or the fear.

The actress also said that the makers did not want her to act but be what she is in real life. Finally, she realised that she was chosen to play Radha because she is naturally that character in her real life.

The two also spoke about the fans of the show. They said how fans visit the sets and how they sometimes even touch feet to take blessings.

Sumedh said, “It is not about us and our personalities, but it is the way these characters are designed, written, directed, and executed.” They also receive gifts from a lot of people. Once they had received a big crate of Mangoes.”