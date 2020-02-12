News

RadhaKrishn star Sumedh Mudgalkar plays guitar like a true rockstar; watch video

Harmisha Chauhan
12 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar plays the titular role of Lord Krishna in Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn. The actor has left no stone unturned to get completely into the skin of his character. The ace star has gained lots of popularity for portraying this role and his social media fan following is proof. 

Sumedh is a terrific actor and we have seen his brilliant performance in the show. After wooing audience with his acting chops, Sumedh has now showcased his new skill and left us awestruck.
 
The actor posted a video where he is seen playing a guitar. It seems Sumedh has learnt it for a long time and has mastered it.

Take a look at Sumedh's video:

Sumedh played the titular song of Titanic and it was so soothing to hear it. Listening to Sumedh's soulful music, even fans couldn't stop themselves from praising the actor.
 
In his caption, the actor mentioned that he seeks peace by playing music. Well, lots of them think the same.

On the professional front, Sumedh made his television debut with Channel V's serial, Dil Dosti Dance. He also starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and participated in Dance India Dance season 4.

What do you think about Sumedh's guitar-playing skills? Tell us in the comment section below.

