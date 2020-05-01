Raghav desires to marry this Bollywood superstar

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance form is seen.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

On the show, as we all know there are a lot of celebrities who come to promote their movie and Raghav entertains them, and makes them laugh.

We came across a throwback video when Raghav married to Shraddha Kapoor on the show as a gimmick on the show.

Shraddha had come on the show to promote one of her movies and Raghav expressed his desire to marry the actress.

He is seen pretending to talk to his mother and then brings Shraddha to the stage and maker exchange he glands and says he has fulfilled the wish of marrying his dream girl.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav brings in the entertainment quotient on the show and leave everyone in splits with his funny acts.

