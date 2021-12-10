Raghav Dhir: Now we’ve on TV content that is inspired from reality, many are picking up topics that are leaving an impact on people

MUMBAI: Raghav Dhir is excited to play the role of Piroz Murgiwala in Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s much-talked about TV show, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. The actor says that the show is unique and relatable given this story highlights real emotions, relationships and other issues we face in life.

“The title of the show is also interesting. Dhadkan means heartbeat and our show is all about that literally,” he continues, “My character, Piroz Murgiwala, is very charming, loyal yet a bit of flirt. He makes people laugh and knows what he wants from life. In a way he is very competitive too. The role has a lot of layers. As the story progresses one would get to see what Piroz will bring to the table.”

Raghav, however, says that there is not much similarity between him and Piroz. “We are very different, and I think that is why it is all the more interesting to play the part. Piroz is a genius, I am not like him. I am quite a simple guy. The only similarity we have is that we both are go-getters,” he adds.

The show is based on doctors and the actor is thrilled to play one on the screen. “Along with all the excitement, I must say that it is challenging too. I am trying to be as disciplined as doctors are, living their life in the way they usually do, learning medical terms, how they perform surgery, their expression and how they hold different instruments etc, the way they talk and all. Doctors try to stay polite, as it does matter how they talk and behave with their patients,” he says, adding that he has been learning a lot.

Calling Herumb and Nilajana awesome, Raghav says they are one of the best in the industry at the moment. “They are kind, encouraging and are always there to help us understand our characters better. All these might sound serious, but let me tell you that they are quite chilled out and supportive. It’s a pleasure to work with them,” he adds.

Many feel the TV industry has evolved in terms of content, there are, however, others who don’t think any change has happened. Raghav belongs to the first category.

“I think it has. Not only saas-bahu shows, now we have content that is inspired from reality. Many are ready to experiment and pick topics that are leaving an impact on people,” he says.

So how is it living in the new normal? “Well, it is a bit different. We have to follow certain protocols before performing the scenes. Shooting after months was quite interesting but difficult. I guess now we have to get used to this till we get back to our earlier lifestyle,” he ends.