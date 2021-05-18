Raghav Juyal appeals for international donations for Uttarakhand

MUMBAI: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has been working hard to help his state Uttarakhand battle the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been actively campaigning on Instagram for international donations for the state.

"Guys We can also receive international donations! Please Donate!! Please Help #PLEASEHELPUTTARAKHAND. Please Donate. -- Raghav Juyal & Friends," wrote Raghav, in one of his many posts along with a G pay number.

The actor recently shared a video about the worsened Covid situation in Uttarakhand and how the administration was getting distress calls from remote villages of the state regarding medical needs in the pandemic. Raghav and his team who were eager to help in the crisis situation, subsequently stepped in.

Raghav, his friends and a team of over 100 volunteers across the country are helping citizens battle the second wave of Covid-19. The team is working to procure Oxygen cylinders, beds and medicines and repeatedly appealing for more support and aid.

SOURCE: IANS