Raghav Juyal: When Salman Khan praises someone it's not scripted

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal will soon be seen on the big screen with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in action film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'. He is over the moon to receive a word of praise from the Bollywood superstar.
Salman Khan

In a recent press conference, Salman mentioned that the first time he noticed Raghav was at a stage show. Impressed by Raghav's performance, Salman made up his mind that he was going to work with him. For Raghav, the compliment was humbling and emotional.

Raghav says, "It was kind of him to say those words just for the fact that he didn't have to be this nice to me. I know when Salman bhai praises someone it's not scripted or anything that comes straight from his heart and he means it."

"When I used to perform on stage, I met many celebrities who gave compliments on my style, but bhai is one of the few who remembered me. He is a very giving person and people who work with him or live with him can vouch for it."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan', is scheduled for release on April 21. The movie also stars Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla to name a few. Raghav plays the role of one of the brothers of Salman's character in the movie.

 


