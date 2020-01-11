Raghav Juyal's performance will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Popular TV host Raghav Juyal is loved for his comic timing on Dance Plus 5. Raghav belongs to the small town of Dehradun. He loves dancing and has proved himself in front of the nation with his skills and talent. Raghav has become an inspiration for other dances. He is the king of slow motion.

Fans love whatever Raghav does on set as well off the set. Here is a video posted by a fan page of Raghav wherein he is performing with Remo Dsouza, the ‘God of Dance’, on the ‘Psycho song’.

Suddenly, Nora’s song ‘Garmi' begins, and Raghav is seen doing the hook step of it, which is very funny.

The video will make you laugh out loud.

Have a look.