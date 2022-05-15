Raghav Tiwari keen to jump onto OTT bandwagon

MUMBAI: TV star Raghav Tiwari wants to explore the digital medium after making his acting debut with popular show 'Hamari Wali Good News'.

He says: "After my show went off air. I was sure to explore the digital medium looking at the trend and interest for the medium among the audience. As an actor I always look forward to growing instead of limiting myself. And finally I'm excited that I'm doing a digital series tentatively titled 'Rude' as a protagonist."

Raghav adds that he is keen on doing TV shows with intriguing storyline.

He adds: "Exploring OTT doesn't make me say no to TV projects. I'm very much interested in doing another TV show if something interesting comes on. Meanwhile I'm also looking for opportunities to work in music videos."

SOURCE: IANS

