Raghav's biggest inspiration is THIS sports player who has a strong connection with Football

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and was one of the most popular participants.

Every performance of his was loved by the audience. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

After the show, Raghav ventured into acting and hosting shows, and one of his most popular shows as a host has been Star Plus’s Dance Plus. He makes the show very entertaining.

Raghav recently had gone through her surgery and he is recovering from it. Now recently he shared a post where he revealed who was his inspiration and it has a connection with the sport football.

( ALSO READ: When Raghav choreographed for Shah Rukh Khan )

He had shared the stature of footballer Ronaldo and said he is his inspiration and he really admires him.

Well, Ronaldo is an inspiration to many, and seems like Raghav’s favorite sport is football.

On the work front, Raghav was last seen in the Zee5 series Abhay Season 2 and his acting chops were highly appreciated.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: When Gauhar Khan turned a teacher for Raghav )