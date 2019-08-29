Raghbir and Pragati's cute romance amidst Janmashtami celebration in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Colors' popular TV serial Bepanah Pyaar is seeing love and romance between Raghbir and Pragati.



The upcoming episode will see the preparations of Janmashtami in Malhotra house.



Pragati is only Bani, and she still has some feelings for Raghbir.



Pragati stops herself from coming close to Raghbir.



But it seems that destiny has some other plans for Raghbir and Pragati.



Raghbir helps Pragati in the Janmashtami decoration, and suddenly, Pragati slips and falls while Raghbir holds her.



The duo comes close to each other and share a romantic eye-lock moment.



It will be interesting to see whether Bani aka Pragati gives a second chance to Raghbir's love.