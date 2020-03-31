Raghbir’s character from Bepannah Pyaar was like Kabir Singh: Pearl V Puri

MUMBAI: The handsome chap Pearl V Puri who is a former model, made his debut on the small screen as Ajay Tewari on Sony’s Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013 and was later seen as Abeer on Star Plus’ popular Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil opposite Asmita Sood. The fans were indeed hoping for a season 2 of the same.

His followers simply adore him for his charm and chemistry with his co-stars on screen. They loved his chemistry with his co-star from Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti.

In a LIVE session with TellyChakkar.com, Pearl spoke at length about several roles that he opted for. He said, “All the characters that I’ve played so far had different characteristics. Abeer from Badtameez Dil was a Rockstar while Sattu in Meri Saasu Maa had a different flavour with that dhoti-kurta look. Then in Nagurjun, the energy and vibe of the character was quite unusual as I played a supernatural character. Then Mahir was a diverse role. But I feel, by far, Bepannah Pyaar’s Raghbir is the most diverse character that I’ve opted for. Raghbir was in the Kabir Singh zone. I’m sure the audience would have had issues in accepting Raghbir initially, as he was a drunkard and was always up to something or the other. So ya, Raghbir has been, by far, quite a different character that I’ve played”.

Isn’t that an interesting information coming from Pearl?

For more such juicy and intriguing interviews, watch out for various LIVE sessions that TellyChakkar’s Instagram account is conducting.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.