Raghu Ram's little munchkin is already a month old!

MUMBAI: Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife Natalie Di Luccio's little munchkin is already a month old. The couple is enjoying the new phase to the fullest.

Natalie shared a sweet photo where she is holding the baby and being kissed by Ram.

She wrote alongside, 'Rhythm is one month today. What a month it's been. It hasn't been easy but oh so beautiful. Rhythm loves his cuddles, baths and his favourite song "Papa" by Agnee and Raghu.'

Raghu shared the same post and captioned it as, '#BabyRhythm is #1Month old today. Such a small thing occupying such a big space in your heart... Its magic, isn't it? Thank you all for all your love and wishes! We love you too! @nataliediluccio #Family #Love.'

Have a look.

