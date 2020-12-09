Rahil Azam and Pradeep Kabra to enter in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Highlighting the concept of ‘Policing with heart’, Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir has kept the viewers entertained as the four female police officers solve every case in their unique ways. The show is set to take a serious turn as Pradeep Kabra enters as Boondi Singh, a notorious convict on parole, takes several kids hostage to meet his unrealistic demands. The viewers are set to witness S.H.O Haseena (Gulki Joshi) and DSP Anubhav Singh (Rahil Azam) tactfully handle a hostage situation.

After a serious clash between Haseena and Karishma (Yukti Kapoor), the duo decide they can no longer work with one another in peace. Their argument gets cut short mid-way as a Santosh (Bhavika Sharma) informs them about a hostage situation in Lucknow. Haseena and Karishma rush to the location on their separate vehicles but Haseena gets stuck on her way as her jeep breaks down. Watching Haseena really helpless, a stranger – Anubhav Singh, offers her help and ensures that he will help her reach the location. He convinces a groom to give his horse in order to take Haseena to her location. Little does Haseena know this helpful Samaritan is none other than DSP Anubhav Singh who is he set to bring a change in Mahila Police Thana.

On the other hand, a culprit, Boondi Singh who is out on parole, hosts a birthday party for his son only to hold his friends as hostage. Boondi Singh puts forth some unrealistic demands in front of the police which needs to be fulfilled in an hours’ time or else he wouldn’t hesitate to start killing the kids one by one.

Will Haseena and Karishma be able to solve this case together? How will DSP Anubhav Sinha help the ladies?

Pradeep Kabra talking about his character Boondi Singh said, "People have always appreciated me in negative roles and I sort of have an image of portraying an antagonist in a story. I am thrilled to be a part of Maddam Sir and I will be seen playing the role of Boondi Singh. A man who has been released from jail after 7 years on parole but as he steps out of the jail, he orchestrates a chilling hostage situation which will be one of the most challenging cases to solve for Maddam Sir team. This role is another addition to my various negative roles that I have essayed throughout my career. I feel every character brings a unique charm and it is equally exciting as an artist to delve into a new character, not all negative characters are same or similar to perform. Each character has a reason and a characteristics that makes him stand out. I am excited for this role and I hope everyone enjoys watching me.”