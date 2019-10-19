Rahil Azam and Shruti Sheth roped in for Gurudev Bhalla’s next show

MUMBAI: The producer duo Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada has been churning out some really interesting shows on TV.



After their successful dailies Udann and Dil Ki Baatein the makers are all set to launch their next on star plus.



Tellychakkar has exclusively got in the news that Tu Aashiqui fame Rahil Azam and Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat Shruti Sheth has been roped in to play the leads in the serial.



As per sources Rahil and Shruti were the apt choices for the roles, and this will be the first time the two will be sharing screen space together.



Well, it will be interesting to see them together.



Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more news from the world of television and Bollywood.