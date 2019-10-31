News

Rahil Azam in Games of Karma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Rahil Azam is a well-known television actor. He has been part of shows like Tu Aashiqui, Hatim, and Ek Tukda Chaand Ka. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.

The Parrivaar actor will be seen in the web-series, Games of Karma. Produced by Mahetik Productions and directed by Praveen Hingonia, Games of Karma will be streamed on a popular OTT platform. According to the media reports, Rahil is shooting with Arina Dey, who is known for the show Musakaan, for an episodic story which will be part of the web-series.

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.

Tags > Rahil Azam, Tu Aashiqui, Hatim, Ek Tukda Chaand Ka, Games of Karma, Mahetik Productions, Praveen Hingonia,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson

past seven days