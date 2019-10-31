Rahil Azam in Games of Karma

MUMBAI: Rahil Azam is a well-known television actor. He has been part of shows like Tu Aashiqui, Hatim, and Ek Tukda Chaand Ka. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.

The Parrivaar actor will be seen in the web-series, Games of Karma. Produced by Mahetik Productions and directed by Praveen Hingonia, Games of Karma will be streamed on a popular OTT platform. According to the media reports, Rahil is shooting with Arina Dey, who is known for the show Musakaan, for an episodic story which will be part of the web-series.

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.