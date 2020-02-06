News

Rahil Azam loses 13 kg for Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do

MUMBAI: Mahesh Bhatt is all geared up to launch TV series Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do. The show revolves around two children whose souls have been damned by destiny, and in spite of their bond being unadulterated, their love does not find salvation.

Rahil Azam will be seen playing the role of ‘Dev-guru’ in the show. The actor has done shows like Kaahin Kissi Rozz, Hatim, and Parrivar.

Rahil is going the extra mile to ace his character’s persona and the overall look in Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do. In order to make his character relatable to the younger audiences, Rahil has been investing time at the gym every day and has lost about 13kgs to get a rugged look.

Take a look at his pictures.

