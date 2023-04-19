Rahil Azam from Star Bharat’s ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ to celebrate Eid this year with his family in Banglore.

MUMBAI: Rahil Azam is a renowned face of the television industry. He is winning hearts with is portrayal of Raghav in Star Bharat’s top show ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’ He plays the lead role opposite Reena Kapoor aka Bhawana in the show. The show has already managed to keep the audience hooked to their Tv screens. Rahil Azam speaks about how he plans to celebrate Eid these years with his family.

He says, “"I will go to my home Bangalore to celebrate Eid this time. Being an actor, we usually don’t get time to spend with our family or friends specially during festivals or other occasions because of our heavy schedules but I am very happy that this year I’ll be free as I have an off from shoot and I’ll get to celebrate Eid with my parents this year”.

The current track of the show full of a roller coaster ride as we saw Bhawana’s transformation and Raghav is helping her from all ends to make her independent. Will Bhawana stand up for herself, how will Bhanu react to Bhawana’s changed behavior

Stay tuned to watch ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ every Monday-Friday at 8:30 PM only on Star Bharat.