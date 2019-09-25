Rahul Dev bags ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy).

We exclusively reported about Anveshi Jain, Bhavin Bhanushali, Akarshan Singh and Uttkarsh Gupta being roped in for the project (Read here: Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s NSA ; Bhavin Bhanushali roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA).

Now, the latest update is that popular Bollywood actor Rahul Dev has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series.

A source close to the project revealed that Rahul will play the character of Jakob, a kabbadi coach.

Rahul was earlier a part of ALTBalaji’s The Test Case, which also starred Nimrat Kaur and Atul Kulkarni.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.