Rahul Dev bags ALTBalaji’s NSA

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
25 Sep 2019 04:50 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy).

We exclusively reported about Anveshi Jain, Bhavin Bhanushali, Akarshan Singh and Uttkarsh Gupta being roped in for the project (Read hereAnveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s NSA ; Bhavin Bhanushali roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA).

Now, the latest update is that popular Bollywood actor Rahul Dev has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series.

A source close to the project revealed that Rahul will play the character of Jakob, a kabbadi coach.

Rahul was earlier a part of ALTBalaji’s The Test Case, which also starred Nimrat Kaur and Atul Kulkarni.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

