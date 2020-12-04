Rahul locks horns with Nikki, Eijaz, Rubina and Abhinav in the Bigg Boss House!

MUMBAI: With the Finale approaching and the threat of evictions looming large, all contestants in the Bigg Boss House are walking a very fine line. The only options are to play the a-game or get booted out! Eijaz and Rahul scrape their old wounds and their rivalry takes on a new angle. The two are seen locking horns in the kitchen as their casual conversation turns into an epic battle!

When Bigg Boss announces the nominations this week, it seems like the entire house is targeting Rahul! Bigg Boss provides the housemates a punching bag in the confession room, where they have to stick the faces of the contestants they want to evict and punch it hard! First up is Nikki, who feels that Rahul is vacationing in the Bigg Boss house and he deserves to be thrown out. Rahul, meanwhile, nominates Nikki for hurting other contestants’ emotions. Both Abhinav and Rubina also nominate Rahul. It is Eijaz, however, who plays a different card and nominates Jasmin, who cannot believe his words!

This time, Rahul’s behaviour towards Rubina and Nikki is something that the housemates are targeting him for. While Rubina tries to make the argument about Rahul not respecting women, Rahul says that he is behaving with them with the way they deserve. Cornered from all sides, Rahul still seems to be unfazed as he tackles all the hearsays that the housemates are seen throwing at him!

Will Rahul be able to withstand the questioning from the housemates? How will the final days of the finale weekend pan out?