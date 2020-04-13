Rahul Mahajan’s ex-wife Dimpy Ganguly welcomes her second child

MUMBAI: Dimpy Ganguly, who was seen in Bigg Boss, gave birth to her second child.

Yes, Rahul Mahajan’s ex-wife Dimpy Ganguly, who got married to a Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy in 2015, gave birth to her second child with Roy on Easter eve. Dimpy and Rohit had welcomed their first child together, their daughter Reanna, back in 2016. Now, Dimpy took to her social media to announce the birth of their second child, Aryaan Roy. Dimpy Ganguly is often sharing glimpses into her personal life on social media and had announced in December 2019, the news of her pregnancy.

Dimpy now took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of her baby’s feet, along with a set of hands in a heart-shaped frame. Sharing the cute picture, she revealed the great news of her second child’s birth. She wrote, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020.” Her Bigg Boss 8 co-contestant Diandra Soares was overjoyed, and she commented, “Omgggggg congratulations my love, ufffff.” Dimpy replied to her comment, thanking her.

Vindu Dara Singh also wrote, “So happy what a beautiful day to be born. Congratulations to all of your family.”

