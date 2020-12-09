News

Rahul Mahajan wants to look 'sexy and nice' on a mag cover at 50

09 Dec 2020 09:09 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan, who is the son of late politician Pramod Mahajan, has revealed the goal he wants to achieve in the next five years.

The 45-years-old says he wants to build a physique that is "sexy and nice" over the next five years, as he wants to pose for a men's health magazine shirtless.

On whether he wishes to do more reality shows after his current stint as a challenger on the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, Rahul told IANS: "Let us see if we get invitation calls. I would definitely take it seriously. I was (busy) with my workout and health routine to make a nice body. My goal actually is by 50 to appear in a men's health magazine with a good body."

He added: "Normally people go down by 50 but I want to build a physique that is sexy and nice where I can be topless in a men's health magazine's cover page. That is my goal. Fit at 50 that's the tagline. I am 45... five years."

Rahul is currently a part of the 14th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, as a challenger along with Arshi Khan, Kashmira Shah, Manu Punjabi and Rakhi Sawant.

