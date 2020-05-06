Rahul Sharma gets emotional while paying tribute to Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Rahul Sharma, popularly known as Sarthak, for his role in ‘Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi’ on Dangal TV. In a recent chat show, the soft-hearted Rahul Sharma spoke about the legendary Irrfan Khan and how he has been a role model when it comes to his on- screen presence and easy-going personal.

In conversation, Rahul mentioned his respect for Irrfan Khan’s work and got teary eyed because the loss felt so personal to him. He believes that acting is a deep art and looked up to Irrfan khan for his exceptional work not just in Bollywood but even in the western world.

Taken all in by his emotions and with not many words to describe his feelings, he dedicated a song from the movie “Lalkaar” with the wordings:

“Jiwan ki dor

Badi kamjor

Jiwan ki dor

Badi kamjor

Kisko khabar

Hai kaha tut jaye

Gaalo muskuralo

Mahfile sajalo

Gaalo muskuralo

Mahfile sajalo”

Taking inspiration from the love and heartfelt condolences/tributes Irrfan Khan received from across the globe, Rahul promised himself to always strive for doing better.

