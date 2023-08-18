Rahul Sharma: Playing Madan Lal Dhingra helped me delve into the lives of our valiant freedom fighters and gain insights

MUMBAI: Actress Kshitee Jog who was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Rocky's(Ranveer Singh) mother, Punam Randhawa, now plays a cameo role in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actress is confident that the show will do well. Talking about her role, she says that she loves playing her character.

Rahul Sharma plays the role of Madan Lal Dhingra in Swaraj. The actor shares that portraying Madan Lal Dhingra proved to be a unique spiritual journey and an undoubtedly historic endeavor for him.

“Through this role, I delved into the lives of our valiant freedom fighters, particularly gaining insights into the remarkable Madan Lal Dhingra himself. I also had the privilege of discovering the individuals who shaped that era, contributing to the liberation movement. The experience was truly enlightening, expanding my knowledge significantly. One astonishing revelation was unraveling the intricate operations orchestrated by these individuals. The audacious act of the assassination of Karjan Wiley by Madan Lal Dhingra within the confines of a British camp exemplified the daring nature of their efforts. The setting for these events was London, lending an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative. All in all, the opportunity to bring this captivating story and character to life was a source of fascination and inspiration,” she says.

This is the first time the actor is playing such a character. “I underwent a transformation through nearly eight to ten distinct appearances for this role. The portrayal encapsulated the entire odyssey of Madan Lal Dhingra, tracing his evolution from a young age of 20 in 1920, all the way to 28 years old. The journey spanned from India's Punjab region to the city of London, chronicling his transformation into a freedom fighter. The visual elements, encompassing attire and ambiance, underwent a profound shift as a significant portion of the narrative is set in London. The apparel, atmosphere, and aesthetic were distinctly different from what I've experienced before. This divergence provided a refreshing and unique perspective, making the experience highly rewarding,” he adds.

In terms of groundwork, extensive efforts were devoted to conducting multiple appearance trials. The team meticulously strived to align the visual aspects with the historical character of Madan Lal Dhingra.

He continues, “This entailed the use of three to four distinct wigs and experimenting with around 20 to 30 outfits. Our aim was to achieve the closest resemblance possible, based on the available pictures and information of Madan Lal Dhingra. The groundwork predominantly revolved around immersing myself in the narrative, evoking the character's essence, and grasping the nuances. I dedicated an entire day to internalising the role, and although I only scratched the surface of the character's complexity, the feedback received so far suggests that I managed to capture it effectively. This validation brings me a sense of contentment, knowing that the portrayal does justice to the character and the story.”

Rahul shares that before the show, he did not know much about the freedom fighter. “Upon discovering his existence and engaging in discussions about Swaraj and other narratives, it became apparent that a multitude of individuals had actively participated in India's journey towards freedom. The true depth of this struggle is far more profound than what we are commonly taught. The roots run much deeper, and there are numerous unsung heroes who played pivotal roles—an unfortunate reality that often goes unnoticed. Fortunately, productions like this one shed light on these untold stories and characters, allowing us to unearth their contributions. The insights I gained and the portrayal I delivered are to the best of my understanding, in alignment with his persona as conveyed to me through the creative direction. He emerged as a forceful and dynamic individual, brimming with vibrant energy. His captivating charm exuded a distinctive aura that set him apart. Undoubtedly, he must have been an exceptional and distinctive figure. India's history is adorned with the presence of numerous such remarkable individuals, each contributing their unique essence to the tapestry of our nation,” he says.

