Rahul Sharma Starrer show ‘Kaal Bhairav’ Season 1 to rerun on Star Bharat again from 5th June 2023.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 17:05
MUMBAI :Kaal Bhairav season 1 which premiered in 2017 was one of the best running show on Star Bharat which got the viewers hooked to their television screens. The show started Rahul Sharma in the lead role. Iqbal khan, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Chavi Pandey were also seen in pivotal roles on the show. The show which grew to become one of viewer favourite is all set to have a rerun on Star Bharat again from 5th June, 2023. The show’s lead Rahul Sharma and Iqbal Khan speaks about their excitement upon learning about their show ‘Kaal  Bhairav’ season 1 rerun.


Rahul Sharma, who played the lead role of Rahul in the show, says, "I am filled with absolute joy upon receiving the news of Kaal Bhairav's Season One re-run-on Star Bharat. As the lead actor of this remarkable show, it holds a special place in my heart. It has brought about a profound transformation in my life, as I had been devotedly worshipping ‘Kaal Bhairav’ for seven years. The show itself, named ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahsya', was a divine gift and blessing that felt like a dream come true, especially considering my name is Rahul, aligning perfectly with the show's. It holds an incredibly significant meaning to me. Collaborating with Star Bharat has been an overwhelming journey, and I am immensely thankful for their unwavering support and belief in my abilities. The channel consistently delivers exceptional content and this show stands as a shining example of their exceptional choices. I eagerly anticipate the audience joining me once again on this extraordinary expedition as the show reruns, and I hope their love and support for Kaal Bhairav will be as resolute as ever.

Iqbal Khan says, "I am ecstatic to hear that Kaal Bhairav Season One will be re-running on Star Bharat. Being a part of this show was an incredible experience. It has always been a delight to collaborate with and work alongside Star Bharat. I have consistently admired the channel's selection of content, and this show is a prime example of their excellent choices. The show was a comprehensive package, and my hope is that the audience will shower it with the same love and support as they tune in to its re-run."

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 17:05

