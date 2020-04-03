News

Rahul Sharma: Today’s generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 02:39 PM

MUMBAI: As we try to pass our time during this lockdown, TV channels are also doing their bit by bringing back cult shows such as Ramayan, Circus, and Mahabharat. These shows are being telecast again. Actor Rahul Sharma says that this is a great time for the younger generation to understand our culture and where we come from. “These shows are historical. I have grown up watching these shows and they have helped me gain a different kind of perspective in life, a basic ideology about life. So, when you telecast these kinds of shows, firstly people will work on their Hindi and secondly, they will understand our culture, the kind of ideology we share from our ancient times. They will understand the thought process of Ram and Krishna. I think today’s generation can really benefit from these shows,” says Rahul, who is part of Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi.

He adds, “I am not sure how much they will connect to these shows though. I feel if we expose our children to these kinds of shows, it will be great for their mental health. It will create a good impact on them.”

Rahul, too, is happy to watch these shows again. “I am happy that I am getting to relive my memories. I remember how I used to spend my days watching Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Circus. These were my favorite shows,” he says.

Tags Rahul Sharma Ramayan Mahabharat Circus Ram Krishna Pyar ki Luka Chuppi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here