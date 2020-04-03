Rahul Sharma: Today’s generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

MUMBAI: As we try to pass our time during this lockdown, TV channels are also doing their bit by bringing back cult shows such as Ramayan, Circus, and Mahabharat. These shows are being telecast again. Actor Rahul Sharma says that this is a great time for the younger generation to understand our culture and where we come from. “These shows are historical. I have grown up watching these shows and they have helped me gain a different kind of perspective in life, a basic ideology about life. So, when you telecast these kinds of shows, firstly people will work on their Hindi and secondly, they will understand our culture, the kind of ideology we share from our ancient times. They will understand the thought process of Ram and Krishna. I think today’s generation can really benefit from these shows,” says Rahul, who is part of Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi.

He adds, “I am not sure how much they will connect to these shows though. I feel if we expose our children to these kinds of shows, it will be great for their mental health. It will create a good impact on them.”

Rahul, too, is happy to watch these shows again. “I am happy that I am getting to relive my memories. I remember how I used to spend my days watching Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Circus. These were my favorite shows,” he says.