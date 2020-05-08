Rahul Sharma's special gift from a Chinese fan

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Sharma is overwhelmed on receiving a portrait that a fan in China made of him out of small pins. The actor says gifts such as these are gestures that encourage him to put in more effort to entertain audiences.

"It is a very unique portrait/painting made by Li Bai, a fan turned friend from China," said Rahul.

"It has been created by intricately placing small pins together culminating into a beautiful portrait like image of me. It is a whole month of effort and artistry and looks like no easy job. I received this impeccable piece of art as an appreciation of my work. I have hung the painting in my hall as it helps me reminisce the love each moment," added the actor, who is currently playing the role of Sarthak in the show "Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi".

Further talking about getting appreciation from fans, Rahul said: ‘I am overwhelmed and thankful for the love and adulation I am receiving from my fans and well-wishers across continents. This encourages me no end and peps me to put in all the effort and continue entertaining audiences. I am extremely grateful for all of it."

"Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi" airs on Dangal TV.