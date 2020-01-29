Rahul Singh donning the wackiest outfits effortlessly in the show ‘Meri Gudiya’

MUMBAI: Star Bharats’ newly launched show 'Meri Gudiya' is a unique story of mother- is inimitable and has kept the audience hooked. Rahul Singh who is known for his different characters in Bollywood films has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has done many films before where he has been highly appreciated for his negative role. He has appeared in many films like the audience's favorite film The Ghazi Attack, Stanley Ka Dabba, Khiladi 786.

Actor Rahul Singh, who plays antagonist, fits the character of Doctor Rudraksh perfectly. Where he is seen playing a negative character. In such a situation, stepping into the world of TV, which his fans are happy to see.

As per the current track of the show Doctor Rudraksh who seeks immortality and wants Avis’ soul in order to achieve the same. His peculiar costumes are grabbing eyeballs as he wears blazers and flowy skirts. One thing that really impresses his fans is how comfortably Rahul flaunts his quirky choices. His sense of uniqueness and diverse taste has allowed him to think out of the box and break the fashion norms.