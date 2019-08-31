Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin approached for Colors’ Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who gained immense popularity with Tashan-e-Ishq and won accolades for her stint in Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has been approached for Colors’ upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



TellyChakkar has learned that singer Rahul Vaidya is also in talks to participate in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.



As we know, this time, the show will not feature commoners but only celebrity contestants. Also, unlike every season, this time, the house of Bigg Boss has been built in Film City, Goregoan, and not in Lonavala.



The channel has already released the first promo of Bigg Boss 13, which features host Salman Khan dressed as a station master. Soon, viewers can look forward to the second promo, which features Salman along with TV actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. This new promo is shot in a gym.



Also, as per reports in media, the concept of the show is ' jaldi - jaldi '. The contestants will reach the finale in 4 weeks but will fight to survive for 100 days.



Bigg Boss 13 will be launched on 29th September 2019.