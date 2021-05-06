Rahul Vaidya’s social media account gets HACKED!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Singer Rahul Vaidya is rising high on success after his phenomenal performance in Bigg Boss 14. He received immense love from the fans who voted for him day in and day out. He secured the first runners-up place in the show.

Rahul’s social media followers are soaring high.

With immense love, comes a few haters and trolls who often try to bring the celebrities down by carrying out spear campaigns or hacking their social media accounts for spreading hatred.

Well, Rahul’s Facebook account has been hacked and the actor informed the same to all his fans on Instagram.

He wrote: Hello everyone… My Facebook page has been hacked. Please ignore all the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap.

Rahul Vaidya participated in Sony TV’s popular singing reality show India Idol in it’s first season. Rahul secured the second runners-up place in the competition. He made headlines with his alleged relationship with actress Disha Parmar, however, the duo always denied the buzz and played the ‘best-friends’ card. Rahul and Disha finally made the relationship official as the former proposed to his lady love on national television.

Ever since, the buzz regarding their wedding is doing the rounds.

