Rahul Vaidya shares a picture of his baby girl with his mother and it is the most adorable thing on the internet today!

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved and cherished real - life couples of television. They have a massive fan following and the fans love to see them together.

The two had met on a shoot for a music video and from there began their love story. It was Bigg Boss Season 14 that Rahul had publicly declared his love for Disha and proposed to her.

She too came on the show and accepted the proposal. The couple got married in the year 2021.

A few months ago, the couple had announced that they were going to embrace parenthood as they were expecting their first born. The couple is on cloud nine as they are blessed with a baby girl and the duo took to social media to inform the same to the fans and well wishers. A few days after her delivery, Disha was finally discharged from the hospital and the new mommy along with their little princess got a grand welcome to their house.

Well, Rahul keeps sharing fun posts and stories through their social media handles and now, he has shared a picture of his baby with his mother. The grandmother and grand-daughter duo are seen twinning in pink attires!

Take a look:

Isn’t their bond cute?



