Rahul Vaidya's adorable bond with THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hottie is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Colors' most popular adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to hit the small screens soon.

The much-awaited reality show of the year has kickstarted the shooting in Cape Town, South Africa and the journey is going to be an incredible one.

We have seen how the participants of the show have reached the destination and are extremely excited for the fun to begin.

The celebs are constantly updating their social media handles by sharing all the fun BTS pictures and videos.

Amid all the celebs, Rahul Vaidya is bonding big time with one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants and it is none other than TV hottie Anushka Sen. Yes, you heard it right!

Anushka is the youngest amongst all of them who is all set to show her adventurous avatar.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see Anushka and Rahul shaking legs and they look adorable together.

Take a look:

Anushka and Rahul's bonding is just too sweet.

We are sure both these Khiladis are going to rock and also support each other during the task.

What's your take on these new Bffs on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Tell us in the comments.

