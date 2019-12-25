Raj Anadkat aka Tapu's BTS video from his photoshoot is simply amazing

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tapu in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has become a hot favourite among the audiences. The actor stepped in the shoes of Bhavya Gandhi who played the role of Tapu and is doing complete justice to the role.



The actor has a huge social media following, all thanks to his wonderful Instagram posts and chocolate boy looks.



And now, he has posted a BTS video from a photoshoot. Raj is seen giving some wonderful and stylish poses to the photographer and looking as handsome as ever.



Take a look at the video.

Well, it seems Raj had a great time at the photoshoot, and we can't wait to see the pictures.Apart from being a great actor, Raj is one stylish young star of the small screen. His Instagram account is proof!What do you think about Raj's BTS video? Tell us in the comments.