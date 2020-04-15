News

Raj Anadkat did THIS for his fans and it's unbelievable; check out

Raj Anadkat's sweet gesture for his fans is heart-warming.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
15 Apr 2020 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is currently seen in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor has become a household name. Raj who plays the role of Tapu AKA Tipendra Jethalal Gada has been a part of the show for a long time.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following across the nation, all thanks to his brilliant acting skills and fine personality. Raj has always maintained his social media presence by being extremely active on all the social networking sites.

Recently, Raj crossed 500k followers on Instagram and added another feather to his cap. The actor is extremely creative and knows how to wow his fans by displaying his creative skills.

Apart from that, Raj has always acknowledged the love and support of his fans and his recent Instagram post proves it.

Raj shared some memories where he is seen obliging some fans with selfies on a beach. Interestingly, Raj seemed to have given his phone to one of the fans so that he can take a selfie.

The sweet smile on Raj's face as he poses for a selfie shows how much he loves his fans.

Take a look at the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat) on

Raj definitely made everyone's day by sharing this wonderful throwback moment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags SAB TV Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Raj Anadkat Tappu TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here