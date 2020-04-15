Raj Anadkat did THIS for his fans and it's unbelievable; check out

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is currently seen in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor has become a household name. Raj who plays the role of Tapu AKA Tipendra Jethalal Gada has been a part of the show for a long time.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following across the nation, all thanks to his brilliant acting skills and fine personality. Raj has always maintained his social media presence by being extremely active on all the social networking sites.

Recently, Raj crossed 500k followers on Instagram and added another feather to his cap. The actor is extremely creative and knows how to wow his fans by displaying his creative skills.

Apart from that, Raj has always acknowledged the love and support of his fans and his recent Instagram post proves it.

Raj shared some memories where he is seen obliging some fans with selfies on a beach. Interestingly, Raj seemed to have given his phone to one of the fans so that he can take a selfie.

The sweet smile on Raj's face as he poses for a selfie shows how much he loves his fans.

Take a look at the pictures:

Raj definitely made everyone's day by sharing this wonderful throwback moment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.