Raj Anadkat's shortest and funniest story of being self-isolated is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat of SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has become a household name. The actor plays the role of Tapu AKA Tipendra Jethalal Gada in the show. It's been a long time Raj joined the star cast of this long-running show and he has become everyone's favourite.

The actor has also garnered a huge fan following across the nation, all thanks to his brilliant acting skills and fine personality. Raj has always tried to maintain his social media presence by being extremely active on all the social networking sites.

Raj is utilising the lockdown days in a very creative way by indulging in various activities.

And now, in his latest post, Raj has revealed the shortest, funniest and the most relatable story of what quarantine has got them like.

Take a look at the video:

With using some amazing filters on Instagram, Raj perfectly created a video which is not just relatable but equally fun to watch.

Raj has been extremely creative and his Instagram account is proof.

