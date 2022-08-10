Raj and Manmeet consummate their marriage in Sherdil Shergill's upcoming track

As the family and the office pass their comments on Manmeet, thinking that Raj is doing such jobs, Manmeet gets upset and goes home.
Raj and Manmeet consummate their marriage in Sherdil Shergill's upcoming track

MUMBAI: Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. It is a modern-day love story between the leads and has an intriguing and progressive plot. Manmeet has a son, Anmol, and later finds a partner in Raj and they both get married.

Previously, Nirali sees Raj cleaning the floor and feels bad about it. Later she informs the family about it too.

Also read -Exclusive! Sherdil Shergill: Manmeet’s big move to change the perspective towards women

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Manmeet’s sensuousness is surely going to raise the temperature high. Raj and Manmeet are finally going to consummate their marriage and it’s going to melt the viewers’ hearts.

Here we give you a glimpse of the upcoming track:

 

 

 

Also read -Spoiler Alert! Sherdil Shergill: Manmeet and Raj talk about Anmol, the former hears Nirali talk about a pooja

Are you excited for this upcoming track?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

