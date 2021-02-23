Raj Logani to enter Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn is one of the most loved shows on television. The show revolves around the life and preaching of Lord Krishna and her love story with Radha.

Well, TellyChakkar.com has learned that actor Raj Logani is set to enter RadhaKrishn as the powerful Shani Dev.

As per the track, after getting manipulated by Sambh, Yamuna will seek her brother Lord Shani’s help against Dwarkadheesh.

Raj has been a part of projects like Piya Ka Ghar, Tumhari Disha, Siya Ke Ram, Paramavtar Shree Krishna among others.

RadhaKrishna is produced by Swastik Productions. It has a stellar ensemble cast including Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Kartikey Malvia, Kajol Srivastava among others.

