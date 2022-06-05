Raja Kumari's 'Made In India' inspired by Alisha Chinai's '90s hit track

The trailer of hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari's upcoming track 'Made In India' was released on Monday. For Raja Kumari, the track, which is a part of a soon to be announced EP, is her tribute to her Indian heritage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:50
Raja Kumari's 'Made In India' inspired by Alisha Chinai's '90s hit track

MUMBAI: The trailer of hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari's upcoming track 'Made In India' was released on Monday. For Raja Kumari, the track, which is a part of a soon to be announced EP, is her tribute to her Indian heritage.

Glimpses of the trailer capture the Grammy-nominated artiste in an ultra-glam look. The song has been performed and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai's 'Made in India', the upcoming anthem is an homage to the original song that inspired her as a child.

Sharing the inspiration that led to 'Made In India', Raja Kumari says, "As an Indian-American, I felt there is always a distinction made between Indians born abroad and Indians born in the motherland. As an artist who has spent the last five years building my career in India, I always resented when someone would tell me I wasn't Indian."

Through the song, she asserts her Indianness in an empowering way and hints that she will be joined by a Bollywood actress. Not long ago, she announced the title of the song with a throwback picture of her dressed as a Bharatnatyam dancer in her childhood.

The 'City Slums' hitmaker further states, "Thousands of generations before me were born in this land, and because my father left in the '70s to pursue the American dream, how can I be now ostracised and separated from my source? As an artist, I have dealt with this topic in different ways, but one thing I always realise as I travel around the world."

"No matter where I am from, just one look at my face and they know I am made in India. I am proud to be an Indian woman, no matter where I was born and this anthem is for every Indian around the world!"

'Made In India', which has been created in collaboration with Metro Shoes, will hit the airwaves on May 6.

 SOURCE: IANS
 

Hip-Hop Raja Kumari India Grammy City Slums Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Super Star Singer Season 2 : Stunning! Salman Ali and his student Mani stunt the audience with their smashing jugalbandi performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV. It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of...
MUST-READ! Yeh Rishta's Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda calls Pranali 'Looteri Dulhan'
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design for her dream wedding with Anuj | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! We should respect pets because they are dependent on us: Sai Tamhankar on brutality against pets
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. We have seen some beautiful...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming TWIST! THIS person to save Tejo from the evil Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Recent Stories
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Latest Video